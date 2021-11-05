News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Police investigate sudden death of woman in Gorleston

James Weeds

Published: 12:31 PM November 5, 2021
Updated: 12:55 PM November 5, 2021
A forensics vehicle outside a house in Gorleston.

A forensic services vehicle outside the house of a Gorleston woman who suddenly died on Thursday. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Police are investigating the death of a Gorleston woman.

Officers were called to a home in St Anne's Crescent shortly before 6pm on Thursday, November 4.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in St Annes Crescent, Gorleston.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in St Annes Crescent, Gorleston. - Credit: Google maps

In a statement, police said: "On arrival, the body of a 50-year-old woman was discovered inside the address.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, and it is currently being treated as unexplained.

"A seal remains in place at the address and enquiries are ongoing."

On Friday, a police forensic services vehicle was also seen outside the address.

More to follow.

