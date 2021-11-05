Police investigate sudden death of woman in Gorleston
Published: 12:31 PM November 5, 2021
Updated: 12:55 PM November 5, 2021
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
Police are investigating the death of a Gorleston woman.
Officers were called to a home in St Anne's Crescent shortly before 6pm on Thursday, November 4.
In a statement, police said: "On arrival, the body of a 50-year-old woman was discovered inside the address.
"Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, and it is currently being treated as unexplained.
"A seal remains in place at the address and enquiries are ongoing."
On Friday, a police forensic services vehicle was also seen outside the address.
More to follow.
Most Read
- 1 Police investigate sudden death of woman in Gorleston
- 2 Guesthouse's HMO application appeal rejected
- 3 Council still looking for £26m leisure centre operator
- 4 Where to watch fireworks for Bonfire Night in the borough
- 5 When are Christmas lights being turned on in Great Yarmouth?
- 6 Decision to suspend inpatient visits 'not taken lightly'
- 7 Boxers to take to the ring in the Hippodrome
- 8 Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18
- 9 What do people think of Gorleston High Street?
- 10 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse