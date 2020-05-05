Man’s death after disturbance ‘not suspicious’, police say

Kenneth Hawker, 68, has been described as a "popular member of the local community".

A man’s death following reports of a disturbance in Great Yarmouth is not being treated as suspicious.

Great Yarmouth Police incident outside ICELAND Air Ambulance called out.

Kenneth Hawker, 68, died in Middle Market Road, where police had been called to reports of an incident involving two men, at around lunchtime on April 22.

Mr Hawker was pronounced dead at the scene, and a Home Office post mortem established the cause of death as an underlying heart condition.

A man in his 50s arrested at the scene in connection with the incident was questioned by detectives and released under investigation while enquiries continued.

Following a full investigation, officers have confirmed no further action will be taken against the man arrested, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Mr Hawker’s family has described him as “a popular member of the local community” who had many friends.

On social media, many users lamented the tragedy of a man who “wouldn’t hurt a fly”, with one woman referring to Mr Hawker and his wife as “the kindest, most caring couple.”

According to an eyewitness at the scene, there was a “huge commotion” of emergency services with “at least 15 police vehicles” gathered on Middle Market Road.