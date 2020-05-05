Search

Advanced search

Man’s death after disturbance ‘not suspicious’, police say

PUBLISHED: 14:29 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 05 May 2020

Kenneth Hawker, 68, has been described as a

Kenneth Hawker, 68, has been described as a "popular member of the local community". Photo: Norfolk Constabulary, supplied by Kenneth's family.

Archant

A man’s death following reports of a disturbance in Great Yarmouth is not being treated as suspicious.

Great Yarmouth Police incident outside ICELAND Air Ambulance called out. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth Police incident outside ICELAND Air Ambulance called out. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Kenneth Hawker, 68, died in Middle Market Road, where police had been called to reports of an incident involving two men, at around lunchtime on April 22.

Mr Hawker was pronounced dead at the scene, and a Home Office post mortem established the cause of death as an underlying heart condition.

A man in his 50s arrested at the scene in connection with the incident was questioned by detectives and released under investigation while enquiries continued.

Following a full investigation, officers have confirmed no further action will be taken against the man arrested, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Mr Hawker’s family has described him as “a popular member of the local community” who had many friends.

On social media, many users lamented the tragedy of a man who “wouldn’t hurt a fly”, with one woman referring to Mr Hawker and his wife as “the kindest, most caring couple.”

According to an eyewitness at the scene, there was a “huge commotion” of emergency services with “at least 15 police vehicles” gathered on Middle Market Road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s whole house is technicolour tribute to NHS

Lillie-Mai, aged ten, with four-month-old Lydia outside their home in Bells Road Gorleston which has been transformed brick-by-brick into a colourful tribute to the NHS, delighting everyone that sees it Picture: Kylie Smith

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Google tracking reveals where Norfolk people have been going during lockdown

Eaton Park in Norwich. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s whole house is technicolour tribute to NHS

Lillie-Mai, aged ten, with four-month-old Lydia outside their home in Bells Road Gorleston which has been transformed brick-by-brick into a colourful tribute to the NHS, delighting everyone that sees it Picture: Kylie Smith

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Google tracking reveals where Norfolk people have been going during lockdown

Eaton Park in Norwich. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Out of this world’ - Disco drive-through brings smile to care home residents

Residents of Burgh House care home in Great Yarmouth, and their family members, enjoyed a drive-through disco on Saturday (May 2). Picture: Burgh House.

Three more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Three more Covid-19 patients have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Man’s death after disturbance ‘not suspicious’, police say

Kenneth Hawker, 68, has been described as a

‘Impossible to prepare’ for increasing bus services after lockdown, say Norfolk operators

Bus companies in Norfolk say they are unable to properly plan for the lifting of lockdown due to a lack of information on what the situation will be. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24