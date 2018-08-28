Search

Man wanted in Great Yarmouth area for breaching deportation order

PUBLISHED: 14:37 11 January 2019

Vitaris Rutkauska, 49, from the Great Yarmouth area, is wanted for breaching a deportation order. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A 49-year-old man is wanted in the Great Yarmouth area for breaching a deportation order.

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace Vitaris Rutkauska.

Rutkauska is described as white, with short brown hair and of medium build.

He has a visible hole in his throat and struggles to speak.

Police are advising members of the public he should not be approached.

Anyone who may have seen him, or may know of his whereabouts, should call police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

