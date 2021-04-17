Police on scene in village 'just in case' as person taken to hospital

Published: 4:47 PM April 17, 2021

Police activity has been focussed on a house in Louis Dahl Road in Burgh Castle. - Credit: submitted

Crime scene investigators are on scene at a house in Burgh Castle following an incident on Saturday.

An ambulance, police, and forensic officers were seen coming and going from a property in Louis Dahl Road in the village from around 11am.

An eyewitness said one person was taken to hospital, but that police remained on scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said they believed it related to a medical issue but were treating it as a crime scene "just in case."

He said: "As far as we are aware the person was at home alone and had a medical episode, but until we know for sure we will treat it as a crime scene."

