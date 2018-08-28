Search

Police respond to reports of children being approached in town centre

PUBLISHED: 18:31 08 February 2019

Norfolk Police have reassured residents in Great Yarmouth they have not received reports of children being approached. Picture: Ian Burt.

Norfolk Police have reassured residents in Great Yarmouth they have not received reports of children being approached. Picture: Ian Burt.

Norfolk Police have reassured the public it has not received reports of children being approached in Great Yarmouth.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of rumours circulating on social media of alleged incidents where children have been approached in Great Yarmouth.

“We have received no reports of offences to support these claims at this stage; however, we do take incidents such as these seriously.”

Anyone with concerns relating to such incidents should report them to Norfolk Police on 101.

