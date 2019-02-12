Rumours of children being approached in Great Yarmouth ‘unsubstantiated’, police say

Police say rumours of strangers approaching children in Great Yarmouth are "unsubstantiated". Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Police have moved to allay fears over children being approached by strangers in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rumours have been circulating on social media in recent weeks that children have been approached in the seaside town.

Great Yarmouth police have insisted the rumours remain unsubstantiated in a statement today (February 25).

However, they did confirm a report had been received on Sunday (February 24) of an incident on King Street.

But officers have been unable to make an appointment with the person reporting the incident to try to establish the circumstances, they said.

The police also said: “We are aware of rumours that have been circulating on social media of alleged incidents where children have been approached in Great Yarmouth in recent weeks but these reports remain unsubstantiated.

“We do take incidents such as these seriously and would encourage people to report them in the first instance to Norfolk Police.”

On February 8, Norfolk police addressed the rumours by saying that they had no reports of offences.