Police hunt sparked by concerns over man with head injury
- Credit: Google maps
Police swooped on a seaside village amid concerns for a man with a head injury.
Some six patrol cars which included a police dog unit responded to the alarm at around 8.55pm on Monday May 3.
The alert was raised by shopworkers in the Co-op store in Kingsway after a man went in with a head injury and left without buying anything.
Residents reported seeing officers in their gardens and drives, shining torches.
A police spokesman said: "A number of resources were deployed to the scene to search for the man who was later identified and found at his home address.
"He was seen by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury, thought to have been caused accidentally."
The man, aged in his 60s, was found shortly before 11pm.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
- 2 Retro pick and mix business hits sweet spot during lockdown
- 3 Power cuts affect hundreds of homes as high winds hit Norfolk
- 4 'Detentions for not smiling': Ex-Norfolk head under fire in new role
- 5 Two vans crash on A47
- 6 Two Yarmouth venues warned over Covid breaches
- 7 Lifeboat launched to kayakers 'in trouble' off coast
- 8 'Good chance' of removing one metre plus rule in June, says PM
- 9 Police hunt sparked by concerns over man with head injury
- 10 Seaside cafe bidding to sell alcohol to 'enhance dining experience'