Police hunt sparked by concerns over man with head injury

Published: 10:07 AM May 4, 2021

The alarm was raised by staff in the Co-op store in Kingsway. - Credit: Google maps

Police swooped on a seaside village amid concerns for a man with a head injury.

Some six patrol cars which included a police dog unit responded to the alarm at around 8.55pm on Monday May 3.

The alert was raised by shopworkers in the Co-op store in Kingsway after a man went in with a head injury and left without buying anything.

Residents reported seeing officers in their gardens and drives, shining torches.

A police spokesman said: "A number of resources were deployed to the scene to search for the man who was later identified and found at his home address.

"He was seen by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury, thought to have been caused accidentally."

The man, aged in his 60s, was found shortly before 11pm.



