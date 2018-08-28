Search

Advanced search

Gorleston homes targeted by vandals overnight

PUBLISHED: 12:25 07 December 2018

Norfolk Police. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Police. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Police are searching for vandals who targeted homes in Gorleston overnight.

Homes on Woodfarm Lane in Gorleston were targeted, with police treating the incidents as criminal damage.

The first incident is believed to have occurred between 6pm on Wednesday December 5 and 7am on Thursday December 6, with suspects damaging fencing.

Following this, large metal gates were bent and cracked, and a concrete post was also damaged, at some point between 7pm on Thursday December 6 and 7am this morning (Friday December 7).

Officers believe the two incidents are linked and are searching for witnesses to assist their investigations. They are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or behaviour in the area between those dates.

Anyone with information about the damage is urged to call PC Adam Hovells at Gorleston Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

20 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Taco Bell has opened its doors in Great Yarmouth for the first time after a surprise early opening, much to the delight of fans of the Tex-Mex fast food chain.

Gorleston homes targeted by vandals overnight

36 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Norfolk Police. Picture: Ian Burt

Police are searching for vandals who targeted homes in Gorleston overnight.

Family fought for nearly three years to get NHS care funding reinstated

11:19 Geraldine Scott
Stock photo of money. Photo: Getty

A family had to wait nearly three years to appeal a decision which stripped their disabled son of NHS funding.

Woman runs 25 miles on Christmas Day for mental health

10:30 Greta Levy
Victoria Turrell, who is a sales coordinator from Goleston will test her fitness as well as her strength of mind in the charity run. Picture: Contributed

While we tuck into our festive breakfast and tear open our Christmas presents, one woman is set to run 25 miles on Christmas Day for Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Mon, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

Yesterday, 08:02 Joseph Norton
The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

A parent who was “frightening” children by wearing a face mask outside of a Norfolk secondary school has been captured having a heated argument with a police officer after he refused to remove it.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

Video Former Fatso’s restaurant reveals its £350,000 transformation

Wed, 07:03 Liz Coates
The official opening of the restored 18th century building on King Street, the building was formerly Fatsos restaurant, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

A former American diner’s £350,000 transformation could help to improve the reputation of one of Great Yarmouth’s main urban thoroughfares.

Read more

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Mon, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Wed, 07:09 Joseph Norton
Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Christmas has come early for a lucky taxi driver who won £54,000 at a Norfolk casino.

Read more

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy