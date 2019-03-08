Car damaged in Gorleston
PUBLISHED: 08:55 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 24 May 2019
A car was damaged in Gorleston leading police to seek information about the incident.
Police have said that a tyre on the car was damaged sometime between 10pm on Thursday May 16 and 5.30pm on Friday May 17.
The car is a white Kia.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston police station on 101.
