Car damaged in Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 08:55 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 24 May 2019

Police are seeking information after a car was damaged in Gorleston. Picture: Archant

Police are seeking information after a car was damaged in Gorleston. Picture: Archant

A car was damaged in Gorleston leading police to seek information about the incident.

Police have said that a tyre on the car was damaged sometime between 10pm on Thursday May 16 and 5.30pm on Friday May 17.

The car is a white Kia.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston police station on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

