Car damaged in Gorleston

Police are seeking information after a car was damaged in Gorleston. Picture: Archant

A car was damaged in Gorleston leading police to seek information about the incident.

Police have said that a tyre on the car was damaged sometime between 10pm on Thursday May 16 and 5.30pm on Friday May 17.

The car is a white Kia.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston police station on 101.

