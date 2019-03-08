Image reveals shocking state of bald tyres as police seize BMW

Police seized a BMW in Great Yarmouth for having bald tyres and no front number plate. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Archant

Police have seized a BMW after it was found to have two bald tyres and no front number plate.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary’s East team seized the vehicle this morning with their very first stop of the day in Great Yarmouth, spotting its “two defective rear tyres”.

The car was also lacking its front number plate and the insurance had been cancelled due to issues with the driver’s age and no-claims bonus.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “First stop of the day for the East team in Great Yarmouth.

“Car was found to have two defective rear tyres and the insurance was cancelled due to discrepancies regarding the age of the driver and no claims bonus.”

It added that blurring the image of the car was not necessary due to the complete lack of a front number plate.