Police seize car after finding missing wing mirror on passenger seat
PUBLISHED: 15:34 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 06 February 2019
Archant
Police stopped a car missing a wing mirror - and then found it on the passenger seat.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team said the car was stopped in Great Yarmouth before 7am on Wednesday (February 6).
Officers had noticed some “vehicle defects”, the police said in a tweet.
“It transpired the driver had no insurance or a driving licence,” the tweet continued.
“That could explain the damaged door mirror which was usefully located on the passenger seat.”
Police then seized the car.
