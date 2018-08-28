Police seize car after finding missing wing mirror on passenger seat

Police seized a car with a damaged wing mirror in Great Yarmouth on February 6, 2019. Archant

Police stopped a car missing a wing mirror - and then found it on the passenger seat.

This vehicle was stopped in #yarmouth for vehicle defects. It transpires the driver had no insurance or a driving licence. That could explain the damaged door mirror which was usefully located on the passenger seat. #1826 #s165 #seized pic.twitter.com/QKWIIEY5DR — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 6, 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team said the car was stopped in Great Yarmouth before 7am on Wednesday (February 6).

Officers had noticed some “vehicle defects”, the police said in a tweet.

“It transpired the driver had no insurance or a driving licence,” the tweet continued.

“That could explain the damaged door mirror which was usefully located on the passenger seat.”

Police then seized the car.