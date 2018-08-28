Police warn of delays through Suffolk and Norfolk this weekend

Motorists are being advised that they could face delays this weekend as police prepare to transport an abnormal load.

This Sunday, December 16 police will escort the heavy load from Sunderland to Great Yarmouth Port, South Beach Parade.

Police have warned that delays can be expected from the A11 Red Lodge to Great Yarmouth on Sunday.

The route will commence with a Norfolk police escort from 9.30am as it crosses over the Cambridgeshire border and onto the A11 at Red Lodge.

It will then take the A47 and A149 route before heading onto Hall Quay, as it carries on to South Quay/Town Hall, South Quay, Southgates Road, South Denes Road and Hartmann Road until they reach South Beach Parade.