'It's important you take steps to deter thieves' - police warn residents following burglary

PUBLISHED: 11:04 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 18 November 2019

A house in Station Road, Ormesby was burgled at the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Residents in Norfolk are being urged to be vigilant as the evenings get darker after a house was burgled.

A property in Ormesby was broken into at the weekend although nothing was stolen.

The house, in Station Road, was burgled between 11.30am on Friday, November 15 and 2.30pm on Saturday, November 16.

The incident has prompted police to remind residents about home security now the evenings are darker.

DC Mark Randall said: "Leaving your house in complete darkness is a clear sign to burglars that it may be empty, and with the sun setting before most people get home from work during the winter, it's important you take steps to deter thieves."

People are encouraged to leave a light on if no-one is going to be in the house when darkness falls or consider buying a timer so lights come on automatically.

DC Randall said: "Simple steps such as ensuring all the windows and doors are locked when you go out, as well as keeping valuables out of sight and away from letterboxes - or anywhere else that is easily accessible - are key to helping to prevent burglaries.

"It's also important to put in place measures such as burglar alarms and security lighting."

Anyone with information about the burglary in Station Road, Ormesby, should contact DC Mark Randall at Great Yarmouth CID on 101.

If you notice any suspicious activity or believe a crime is in progress call 999.

If you have information about crimes being committed you should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

