Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal for witnesses after sofa set alight

PUBLISHED: 13:22 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 14 January 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sofa was set on fire in Gorleston. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sofa was set on fire in Gorleston. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sofa was set on fire in a Norfolk town.

The piece of furniture was deliberately set alight outside a property in England’s Lane in Gorleston at approximately 10.20pm on Sunday (January 13).

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Daniel Lemmon at Gorleston Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

High school site closed due to ‘significant’ flooding

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

Driver arrested for drug driving after crashing car into wall

A driver has been arrested on suspiciom of drug driving after a car ploughed into a wall in Carlton Colville. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Details revealed for 24-hour First Light Festival

The festival will run for 24 hours straight on June 22 . Picture: Nick Butcher

Flood alert in place across Waveney

A flood alert has been issued across Waveney. Picture: Environment Agency

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Police appeal for witnesses after sofa set alight

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sofa was set on fire in Gorleston. Picture: Archant

‘They stand to lose anything special’: County Hall agrees controversial care charge changes

Families opposing controversial changes to social care charges outside County Hall. Picture: Archant

Two arrested in Great Yarmouth for drug and driving offences

Two people have been arrested for offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police

Fitness - I totally get how hard it can be

Making exercise part of our daily lives helps keep us healthy, says Darren. Picture Rick Kelly.

Ways to make those videos a little more interesting

The plan was that Sunny would calmly complete her cheer squad stretch routine. The family had other ideas. Picture Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists