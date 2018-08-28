Police appeal for witnesses after sofa set alight

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sofa was set on fire in Gorleston. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sofa was set on fire in a Norfolk town.

The piece of furniture was deliberately set alight outside a property in England’s Lane in Gorleston at approximately 10.20pm on Sunday (January 13).

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Daniel Lemmon at Gorleston Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.