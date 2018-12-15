Search

Advanced search

Pollution could be worsening the impact of asthma if condition is not managed well

15 December, 2018 - 09:00
File photo of a person using an inhaler. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

File photo of a person using an inhaler. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Archant

Pollution could be worsening the condition of those suffering with asthma if they are not doing enough to manage their illness.

As hospital admissions of young people with asthma were revealed to be rising in Norfolk, a charity warned there was a lack of care, and complacency about the condition, which could leave people more vulnerable to the impact of air pollution.

Latest figures reveal that from April 2016 to March 2017 Norfolk had a rate of 187 asthma-related admissions for every 100,000 children, up from 155 five years earlier.

During the 12 months, 335 people under 19 were admitted to hospital - 210 boys and 125 girls.

Samantha Walker, director of research and policy at Asthma UK, said: “It is extremely distressing that the rate of children and teenagers admitted to hospital because of their asthma is on the rise.

“While the reasons for this rise are not entirely clear, a lack of basic care – including an asthma action plan, inhaler technique check and annual asthma review - could be to blame.

“We also know that a lack of understanding of the seriousness of asthma could also play a part.”

Two thirds of people with asthma told Asthma UK poor air quality made the condition worse, but if asthma is well-managed patients can cope better.

However, if those with the lung condition are not looking after themselves well, they could be impacted by pollution, although there is not enough scientific evidence to solidly link the two.

Earlier this year Norwich was identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as one of 32 cities around the country exceeding air pollution levels.

Particular areas in Norwich were identified as having especially high levels, such as Castle Meadow in the city centre, which has several bus stops.

Ms Walker added: “We are urging the NHS to invest in frontline asthma services to give people with asthma the basic care they need to keep them out of hospital.

“Parents concerned about their children’s asthma health should make sure their child takes their medicines, follows a written asthma action plan and attends an annual review with a GP or asthma nurse.”

According to NHS estimates, asthma attacks kill three people in the UK every day.

Does pollution really affect asthma?

Emily Hewett, from Oulton Broad, has asthma and said: “When I lived in the London a humid morning weighed down with smog would inevitably cause my asthma to flare.

“During the 10-minute walk to the Tube I would grow increasingly conscious of my strained breathing which then turns to panic and quickly the situation would escalate if I’d left the house unprepared and without a reliever.

“I’d often have to find a quiet spot on the platform to take a few minutes out and get my breathing back under control. Now, commuting into Norwich each day I certainly struggle when I’m driving and the traffic is moving slowly or is backed up. I can feel the fumes in my lungs even if the windows are shut.

“What makes it all the more frustrating, and in some cases pretty scary, is when you go to your take your reliever and it’s out of puff. Then you have to wait three days for the prescription to come through, and when you work Monday to Friday full-time it makes the repeat prescription process all the more difficult and stressful, especially when the doctor only dispenses one at a time.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

Pollution could be worsening the impact of asthma if condition is not managed well

09:00 Geraldine Scott
File photo of a person using an inhaler. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Pollution could be worsening the condition of those suffering with asthma if they are not doing enough to manage their illness.

Could mental health and community health trusts merge?

06:00 Geraldine Scott
Josie Spencer, chief executive at NCHC, and Antek Lejk, chief executive at NSFT. Photo: NCHC/NSFT

One of the county’s worst performing healthcare trusts could merge with Norfolk’s best in a bid to bring together care in the community.

Police chief to ask for fresh officers - but council tax may have to rise

Yesterday, 17:35 Dominic Gilbert
Beat manager Claire Collins and James Bailey patrolling the streets of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk’s police chief has said he will make a case for more police officers on the street, but it would mean a rise in council tax.

One in five recycling trucks contaminated after Blue Planet effect

Yesterday, 17:18 Dominic Gilbert
The first automated part of the journey of recycleable paper, where glass and card are separated from the paper at the recycling plant at Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One in every five recycling trucks in Norfolk is contaminated as people are putting the “wrong things” in their bins, councils have warned.

Most Read

Norfolk academy only allows children who have 100pc attendance to wear non-school uniform

Yesterday, 16:01 Joseph Norton
Caister Academy sent a message to parents whose children had 100pc attendance saying they could wear non-school uniform on Friday. Picture: Archant

Parents at a Norfolk academy have described their anger after finding out that if their children had missed a day at school they would not be able to take part in a non-uniform day.

Read more

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

Yesterday, 10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Read more
NHS

Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

Thu, 09:34 Liz Coates
Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy