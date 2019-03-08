Search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Dramatic pictures show extent of fire damage to former Pontins site

PUBLISHED: 11:59 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 28 August 2019

The Queen Victoria Public House burst into flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The Queen Victoria Public House burst into flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Archant

A set of striking new images have revealed the extent of fire damage at the former Pontins site in Hemsby.

The fire was the second at the disused Pontins site within a week. Photo: Matthew NixonThe fire was the second at the disused Pontins site within a week. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The images of the former resort were taken by this paper in the aftermath of the latest blaze to take hold at the site, which police are treating as arson.

The old Queen Victoria Pub building went up in flames in the early hours of Wednesday, with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service being called to the scene at 4.40am.

The inside of the Queen Victoria Public House was charred. Photo: Matthew NixonThe inside of the Queen Victoria Public House was charred. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Almost exactly a year ago, drone pictures revealed the extent of damage after the worst fire the derelict holiday park has seen which needed more than 90 firefighters to extinguish.

Today's incident is being treated as another suspected arson, and is the second fire at the site within one week.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire and will re-attend the site later today to check it is safe. Photo: Matthew NixonNorfolk Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire and will re-attend the site later today to check it is safe. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Five appliances from Martham, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Acle were called to the scene.

Norfolk Constabulary and the Environment Agency also attended were also in attendance.

The Queen Victoria Public House burst into flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Matthew NixonThe Queen Victoria Public House burst into flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The site closed in 2009 and is now owned by Northern Trust, who have been contacted for comment.

What do you remember about the old Pontins site? Let us know in the comments.

Police remained on site to investigate a suspected arson. Photo: Matthew NixonPolice remained on site to investigate a suspected arson. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Norfolk Fire and Resuce Service left the site at around 7.15 am. Photo: Matthew NixonNorfolk Fire and Resuce Service left the site at around 7.15 am. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The Queen Victoria Public House sits next directly next to the building which was burned earlier this week. Photo: Matthew NixonThe Queen Victoria Public House sits next directly next to the building which was burned earlier this week. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The Queen Victoria Public House burst into flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Matthew NixonThe Queen Victoria Public House burst into flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The Queen Victoria Public House burst into flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Matthew NixonThe Queen Victoria Public House burst into flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Matthew Nixon

