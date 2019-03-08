Dramatic pictures show extent of fire damage to former Pontins site
PUBLISHED: 11:59 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 28 August 2019
Archant
A set of striking new images have revealed the extent of fire damage at the former Pontins site in Hemsby.
The images of the former resort were taken by this paper in the aftermath of the latest blaze to take hold at the site, which police are treating as arson.
The old Queen Victoria Pub building went up in flames in the early hours of Wednesday, with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service being called to the scene at 4.40am.
Almost exactly a year ago, drone pictures revealed the extent of damage after the worst fire the derelict holiday park has seen which needed more than 90 firefighters to extinguish.
Today's incident is being treated as another suspected arson, and is the second fire at the site within one week.
Five appliances from Martham, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Acle were called to the scene.
Norfolk Constabulary and the Environment Agency also attended were also in attendance.
The site closed in 2009 and is now owned by Northern Trust, who have been contacted for comment.
What do you remember about the old Pontins site? Let us know in the comments.
Comments have been disabled on this article.