Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Foal reunited with mother after falling into River Bure

PUBLISHED: 15:55 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 26 June 2019

A foal had to be rescued by fire crews after going for a swim in the River Bure Picture: Gorleston Coastguard

A foal had to be rescued by fire crews after going for a swim in the River Bure Picture: Gorleston Coastguard

Gorleston Coastguard

A little foal had to be rescued from a river after it found a gap in a fence and fell in.

Fire crews rushed to the scene alongside a specialist search and rescue unit which was able to launch a boat, at West Caister gaining access off the Acle Straight.

The foal, reportedly a Shetland pony, fell into the river but managed to swim to the other side where it became stranded on mud flats and separated from its mother.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the coastguard which was called to provide safety cover said: "He was difficult to get hold of, but in the end the firefighters grabbed him and ferried him back where we assisted in bringing him ashore and he was reunited with his mother."

The alarm was raised at around 9.30am today (Wednesday, June 26), and the all-clear was given at 12.12pm.

The foal is believed to be among a number of ponies, goats, and donkeys that dot the fields alongside the Acle Straight on the northern side of the road.

Related articles

Most Read

Cinema to reopen following multi-million pound investment from new operators

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

Driver seriously injured woman during police chase after booze and cocaine binge

Ashley Youngman: Picture Norfolk Police

Man caught with hammer and knife outside arcade

Victoria Arcade, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

New seaside tea-room is dog friendly - and you might meet resident pooch Poppy too

From left to right: Poppy (dog), Jeanne, Gino and Becky Farace, owners of Poppy's Tearoom in Winterton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Nightmare’ predictions as major road closes and buses diverted via by-pass

The Gorleston-bound lane of Southtown Road will be closed to traffic for around a month while new water mains are laid. Buses are being diverted and a shuttle bus will be operating for free Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Cinema to reopen following multi-million pound investment from new operators

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

Driver seriously injured woman during police chase after booze and cocaine binge

Ashley Youngman: Picture Norfolk Police

Man caught with hammer and knife outside arcade

Victoria Arcade, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

New seaside tea-room is dog friendly - and you might meet resident pooch Poppy too

From left to right: Poppy (dog), Jeanne, Gino and Becky Farace, owners of Poppy's Tearoom in Winterton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Nightmare’ predictions as major road closes and buses diverted via by-pass

The Gorleston-bound lane of Southtown Road will be closed to traffic for around a month while new water mains are laid. Buses are being diverted and a shuttle bus will be operating for free Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Jack does the Kingfisher club proud with his Great Britain appearance

Jack Blencowe, left, in action Picture: Kingfisher ABC

Football ground targeted by police in anti-social behaviour crackdown

Wellesley Sports Ground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man was too drunk to remember attacking security staff at Norfolk hospital

Lee Michael Smith, 37, from Lowestoft, has been handed a £50 fine for a number of offences including assaulting a member of security staff at James Paget University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Foal reunited with mother after falling into River Bure

A foal had to be rescued by fire crews after going for a swim in the River Bure Picture: Gorleston Coastguard

Road diversions causing gridlock because signs are ‘all wrong’

Businesses in Southtown Road say road signs are
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists