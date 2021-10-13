Seaside fun park 'overwhelmed' by support as future plans revealed

Published: 9:38 AM October 13, 2021

A children's fun park says it has been 'overwhelmed' by the public response to its new attraction.

Cherise and Lewis Gray say despite a number of set-backs including flooding, break-ins, and a planning issue, Pop's Meadow in Pavilion Road, Gorleston, was back at the heart of the community since opening in May.

A bungee trampoline at Pop's Meadow in Gorleston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The couple, who have three young children and live nearby in Gorleston, said they had plenty of plans for the future - including events for children with additional needs - and enjoyed engaging with local groups, also hosting a defibrillator on site.

Mrs Gray said flowers and planting could become part of an "in bloom" effort.

She said the business was evolving all the time, with new seating at the cafe where a heritage wall featuring photographs and clippings from yesteryear was also a draw.

Pop's Meadow is finding its feet after a busy first summer season. - Credit: Danielle Booden

More recently it had reinstated a crazy golf course, tipping its hat towards the site's previous use as an Arnold Palmer putting green, with plans to add something more permanent.

"We have had so many people coming in and supporting us," she said.

"Some people were a bit worried at first that it was going to be a funfair and create a lot of noise but we are only for small children and the latest we have been open is until 6pm.

The has been entertainment of some sort at Pop's Meadow for probably at least 100 years. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We are a young family too and just want to create as much enjoyment as we can.

"We want people to come here and think they have had something fresh and fun and that it was worth it, rather than feeling unsatisfied."

Zena Carver, 65, of Cliff Hill, said the new attraction was quieter than the "previous Pop's". She said they were relieved the family had taken it over.

"I think some residents got nervous because they saw rides, but they had to let them get on with it and get established first," she said.

Pop's Meadow hosts a range of rides and attractions, with seasonal events giving families more reasons to visit. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Carol Norris, 75, whose home also overlooks the park said the only thing she could hear in the summer was children's laughter, which was "lovely".

The cafe at Pop's Meadow is open all year. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Over half term Pop's Meadow is hosting a wristband event with free pumpkin carving.

The cafe is open all year.

Following complaints planners have asked for a fence to be replaced with something more "sympathetic" to the conservation area.











