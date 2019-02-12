Four popular holiday destinations people in Great Yarmouth will be heading to this half term

Take a look at four of the most popular holiday destinations people in Great Yarmouth will be jetting off to this half term. Picture: Thomas Cook/Agneta Renebo Thomas Cook

With February half term just around the corner there will be plenty of families using the week to jet off to somewhere exotic to catch some much needed winter sun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fort Lauderdale in Florida is renowned for its fabulous beaches. Picture: Thomas Cook/Nicholas Pitt Fort Lauderdale in Florida is renowned for its fabulous beaches. Picture: Thomas Cook/Nicholas Pitt

Despite the ongoing uncertainty which surrounds Brexit, store manager at Thomas Cook in Great Yarmouth, Natasha Woodrow, said bookings had been busier than ever.

We’ve taken a look at four of the most popular destinations where people in Great Yarmouth will be heading off to, according to Thomas Cook.

Florida, America

Top of most families wish list, Florida offers holidaymakers year-round sunshine, 825 miles of beaches and fantastic family attractions.

Ocean Beach Club in Gran Canaria. Picture: Thomas Cook/Agneta Renebo Ocean Beach Club in Gran Canaria. Picture: Thomas Cook/Agneta Renebo

So whether it’s sitting down for breakfast with your favourite cartoon character or achieving a lifelong dream of swimming with dolphins, America’s south coast really is the perfect holiday destination.

Average temperature in February: 16 degrees celsius

Antalya, Turkey

Known as the pearl of the Mediterranean, this picturesque resort combines natural beauty and archaeological gems with all the facilities you could ever need.

SENTIDO Mamlouk Palace resort in Hurghada, Egypt. Picture: Thomas Cook/SENTIDO SENTIDO Mamlouk Palace resort in Hurghada, Egypt. Picture: Thomas Cook/SENTIDO

Antalya holidays offer something for everyone, from the triple arches of Hadrian’s Gate, to fish restaurants around the yacht harbour.

Its sun-drenched beaches are also ideal for those looking for a more relaxing getaway.

Average temperature in February: 11 degrees celsius

Canary Islands

Just like the bird they share their name with, the Canaries sing to tourists.

This group of Spanish islands have been a holiday hotspot for years.

There are lots of islands on offer, from Gran Canaria with its famous sand dunes, to Lanzarote with its iconic volcanic landscape.

With such a great variety of choice, you will not find it hard to pick the perfect holiday for you.

Average temperature in February: 17 degrees celsius

Hurghada, Egypt

One of Egypt’s busiest holiday destinations, Hurghada City is the second biggest town on the Red Sea.

World-renowned for its coral reefs and stunning coastline it is easy to see why this resort is such a firm favourite with soo many Brits.

With a perfect blend of old and new, Hurghada, has a little bit of everything to keep everyone in the family happy.

Average temperature: 17 degrees celsius