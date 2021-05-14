News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

One-stop neck lump clinic at James Paget Hospital praised by patients

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:26 PM May 14, 2021   
Multi-disciplinary staff at the JPUH

The multidisciplinary staff of the neck lump clinic have heled patients "feel comfortable and safe". - Credit: James Paget University Hospital

People say they have been "put at ease" by a new neck lump service offered by James Paget University Hospital which is aimed at diagnosing life-threatening illnesses faster.

The hospital's new one-stop clinic offers faster diagnosis and treatment for patients with neck lumps.

The new clinic was set up in August 2020 to make sure those with neck lumps – which can be an early warning for thyroid, mouth or throat cancers – could be seen by specialists as soon as possible.

Those attending the clinic are examined and, where an immediate cause can’t be identified, will then be sent for an ultrasound and further tests, usually on the same day, to start the diagnostic process.

In the first six months, patients were asked to fill out a survey about their experience.

You may also want to watch:

Of more than 60 responses, 98pc rated the service as "good" or "very good".

The survey revealed that most patients had been seen within two weeks of referral by their GP, with more than half attending the clinic even more quickly - 10 within a day or two of referral and 28 about a week after referral.

A nurse and a project manager standing by the ear, nose and throat department sign

Julie Buckenham, Macmillan cancer lead, and Katrina Strak, cancer transformation project manager. - Credit: James Paget University Hospital

Most Read

  1. 1 Great Yarmouth man banned from high street at night
  2. 2 Driver in hospital after BMW car ends up in ditch
  3. 3 Coastal holiday parks getting £3m investment
  1. 4 Princess Anne pays flying visit to historic Broads' boatyard
  2. 5 New Sports Direct in town's former M&S set for summer opening
  3. 6 Norfolk ban for three men who stole cash from Yarmouth fruit machines
  4. 7 "I love it here" - No surprise at village's Rightmove popularity
  5. 8 Woman shares horror after pet cat Dave is mutilated by elastic band
  6. 9 'She never did anything by halves' - Swimming teacher remembered
  7. 10 'She never did anything by halves' - Great Yarmouth girl guide remembered

Patients said: "Everyone was pleasant and kind and helpful", "All staff very polite explained who they were and what was happening", "Very friendly staff, put me at ease", "lovely and kind, even holding my hand (during a test)", "I felt comfortable and safe".

Other patients commented on how quick and efficient the service was.

Consultant Head and Neck Surgeon Mr Basil Al Omari said: “The feedback for the clinic is very positive and I have to thank everyone who made this happen from managers to clinicians, nurses, clerical staff, our great secretaries and not forgetting our colleagues in radiology and pathology.

“We will try to do our best to make this experience as easy as possible for patients and we are always happy to receive suggestions for how to improve our service.”

The team recognise it can be worrying to find a neck lump and are keen to encourage anyone who may find a lump to contact their GP as soon as they can, as this may put your mind at rest quickly or mean you are diagnosed at an earlier stage.

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Development of the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront in May 2021.

Drone photo shows £26m seafront leisure centre taking shape

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
People walking along Caister beach on the east coast of Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised about a riverside footpath close to planned new homes with moorings Pictur

Legal challenge over riverside footpath is finally resolved

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Carl Smith wearing a face mask

Norfolk and Suffolk Election 2021: Low turnout in Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus