Road cleared after A149 crash

PUBLISHED: 16:05 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 19 August 2020

A casualty was taken to the James Paget Hospital following a crash on the A149 outside Potter Heigham. Photo: Google

A section of the A149 has been cleared after a crash between a car and a pick-up truck.

Norfolk police were called to the A149 between Potter Heigham and Repps with Bastwick shortly before 10.50am on Wednesday (August 19) following reports of a two-vehicle collision, believed to be a Citreon C3 and a Ford Ranger.

Fire, ambulance and police attended, with recovery on scene at 12.10pm.

Ambulance crews transported one patient to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston for further assessment and care following the accident.

It is believed the vehicles have now been moved.

Drivers had reported delays after the crash.

According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue, a crew from Stalham attended the crash along Yarmouth Road to assist police efforts.

They received the call-out at 11.26am on Wednesday, August 19, and remained on scene for around half an hour while making the surrounding area safe.

