Holiday homes bid for site of former landmark hotel

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:30 AM June 16, 2021    Updated: 8:56 AM June 16, 2021
River Thurne / Potter Heigham Bridge. Picture: James Bass

Potter Heigham bridge spanning the River Thurne. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2009

A bid to build 12 holiday lets and a restaurant on the site of a hotel which burned down should be refused over flood risk concerns, planners have said.

The proposal would see the redevelopment of the old Bridge Hotel site in Potter Heigham.

The hotel, by the RIver Thurne, was a landmark in the Broads until it burned down in 1991.

Two years later, permission was granted for a replacement building although no works have yet occurred and in recent years it has been used as a car park.

The plans, up for discussion at a meeting of the Broads Authority's planning committee this Friday (June 18), include eight one-bedroom and four two-bedroom flats for holiday use, as well as a restaurant and 32 parking spaces.

Potter Heigham parish council is not opposed to the plan but has concerns mainly regarding drainage.

Both the Environment Agency and Historic England have objected, the former due to the site being a flood risk and the latter over insufficient information about the impact on the adjacent Potter Heigham bridge.

In a report prepared ahead of the meeting, planners have recommended that the plan be refused on those grounds.




