Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work
PUBLISHED: 10:43 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 21 October 2019
Archant
Maintenance work on a damaged path will close a road for three weeks.
The job will begin on, or shortly after, November 4 on the C536 Bridge Road in Potter Heigham.
Norfolk County Council said the endeavour is necessary as the existing path is breaking up and in a bad condition.
The works will involve excavating the existing surface and re-surfacing it.
The council will also construct new timber edgings to the rear of the pavement and replace any broken kerbs along the route.
A section of the road will have to be closed for the duration of the works.
During this time a signed diversion route will be in place.
Council workers will also erect boards declaring 'businesses open as usual'.
It is anticipated the works, costing £21,450, will take approximately three weeks.