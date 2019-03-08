Search

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

PUBLISHED: 10:43 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 21 October 2019

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Maintenance work on a damaged path will close a road for three weeks.

The job will begin on, or shortly after, November 4 on the C536 Bridge Road in Potter Heigham.

Norfolk County Council said the endeavour is necessary as the existing path is breaking up and in a bad condition.

The works will involve excavating the existing surface and re-surfacing it.

The council will also construct new timber edgings to the rear of the pavement and replace any broken kerbs along the route.

A section of the road will have to be closed for the duration of the works.

During this time a signed diversion route will be in place.

Council workers will also erect boards declaring 'businesses open as usual'.

It is anticipated the works, costing £21,450, will take approximately three weeks.

