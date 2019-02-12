Poundland evacuated following bomb scare

Poundland in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth was evacuated on Sunday due to a bomb scare. Picture: James BassPicture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2014

A Poundland store was evacuated following reports of a bomb threat

Officers from Norfolk Police were called to the shop in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

The store made the decision to evacuate the premises before police arrived.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “No devices were located and there is no credible information at this time to say this was anything other than a hoax.”

Investigations are ongoing to identify the persons concerned and officers are keen to speak to anyone with information regarding this incident.

Those with more details should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 260 of February 17.

Poundland has been approached for comment.