Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Poundland evacuated following bomb scare

PUBLISHED: 09:11 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 19 February 2019

Poundland in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth was evacuated on Sunday due to a bomb scare. Picture: James BassPicture: James Bass

Poundland in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth was evacuated on Sunday due to a bomb scare. Picture: James BassPicture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2014

A Poundland store was evacuated following reports of a bomb threat

Officers from Norfolk Police were called to the shop in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

The store made the decision to evacuate the premises before police arrived.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “No devices were located and there is no credible information at this time to say this was anything other than a hoax.”

Investigations are ongoing to identify the persons concerned and officers are keen to speak to anyone with information regarding this incident.

Those with more details should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 260 of February 17.

Poundland has been approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

‘I will refuse to go to prison’ - Man on run having been handed jail sentence

Karl Foster, 37, from Great Yarmouth, is on the run having been handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plane in February 2018. Picture: Karl Foster/Facebook

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

There are delays on the Acle Straight after one lane has been blocked off heading towards Acle following a crash. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

Poundland evacuated following bomb scare

Poundland in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth was evacuated on Sunday due to a bomb scare. Picture: James BassPicture: James Bass

Third river crossing, rail improvements and A47 dualling on table for Great Yarmouth transport vision

The third river crossing in Great Yarmouth has been listed as a committed scheme in the transport strategy. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

First look inside revamped Great Yarmouth Palmers store

Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth reopened on Tuesday (February 19) after a revamp.

Save £20 on this stunning dwarf lilac

This dwarf lilac won't take up too much space in your garden and is ideal for a container Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

Can you spot yourself in any of these vintage Norfolk holiday photos?

From the Richardson's Archives: The chalets at Seacroft. Picture: Glen Fairweather

Poundland evacuated following bomb scare

Poundland in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth was evacuated on Sunday due to a bomb scare. Picture: James BassPicture: James Bass

‘I will refuse to go to prison’ - Man on run having been handed jail sentence

Karl Foster, 37, from Great Yarmouth, is on the run having been handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plane in February 2018. Picture: Karl Foster/Facebook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists