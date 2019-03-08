More than 20 homes in Casiter-on-Sea affected by unexpected power cut

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:28 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 11 April 2019

Twenty three homes in the NR30 postcode are currently affected by a powercut

Twenty three homes in the NR30 postcode are currently affected by a powercut

Archant

More than 20 homes in Caister-on-Sea and West Caister are currently without electricity.

The power cut has affected 23 homes in the NR30 5 postcode.

It was reported to engineers at around 10.15am this morning (Thursday, April 11).

Engineers arrived on the scene at around 11.25am and power is expected to be restored to the area by 1.30pm at the latest.

For more information visit the UK Power Networks web site.



