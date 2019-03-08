Search

Unplanned power cut affects dozens of customers in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 20:40 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:40 31 July 2019

Seventy-six customers are currently without power in Great Yarmouth. Picture: UK Power Networks

Seventy-six customers are currently without power in Great Yarmouth. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

More than 75 customers living in Great Yarmouth are currently without electricity due to an unplanned power cut.

Engineers first became aware of the power cut, which is affecting people living in the NR32 5 postcode, at 3.49pm this afternoon.

At 4.04pm UK Power Networks engineers arrived on the scene and began investigating the cause of the power outage.

A statement on the UK Power Network's website said: "We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"We're sorry for the disruption this power cut may be causing. If you're worried about elderly or ill neighbours, we can offer help and support to our vulnerable customers during a power cut."

The power is expected to be fully restored to the area sometime between 10.30pm and 11.30pm tonight.

