More than 65 homes without power in Great Yarmouth

67 properties are without power in Great Yarmouth Archant

More than 65 homes and business in Great Yarmouth are currently without power.

The unexpected power cut - which is affecting properties in the NR30 2 postcode - was reported to UK Power Networks at around 7.40am on Sunday.

At 9.32am engineers arrived on site and were investigating the fault.

Power is expected to be restored to the area sometime between 11am and midday.

For the latest updates visit: www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk