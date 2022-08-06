News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Theme park cuts ticket price and offers local discount

Liz Coates

Published: 10:18 AM August 6, 2022
Coaster Cabana at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

A last-minute price drop is aiming to make Coaster Cabana at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach more affordable to families during the cost of living crisis. - Credit: GY Pleasure Beach/TMS

The Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth has dropped the ticket price for its Coaster Cabana sessions and is offering an opening night discount to locals.

The event, running every Saturday night in August from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, features unlimited rides and added attractions and performances by the DJ duo, Club Tropico, walkabout performers and general "tropical vibes".

However, as families look to cut back on their spending, the park has announced a last-minute price cut from £19 to £16.50 which matches last years price.

A statement said: "We understand, at the Pleasure Beach, how difficult it is financially at the moment with interest rates and the cost of living rising rapidly.

"After lots of hard work and planning, we want to make sure this spectacular event is affordable for everyone. 

"For the opening night this Saturday August 6, we are also offering a locals discount of £1.50 off standard admission tickets so they will be £15 per person and available by entering the code LOCAL when checking out on the website."

Cost of Living
Great Yarmouth News

