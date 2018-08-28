Prince Philip receives new Land Rover less than 24 hours after crash
PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 18 January 2019
GEOFF ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY.
The Duke of Edinburgh has received a replacement vehicle less than 24 hours after his car was destroyed in a crash in Sandringham.
Pictures show the replacement Land Rover Freelander which arrived at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk Friday morning.
The car is an exact replica of the one the Duke was driving when he collided with a Kia around 3pm Thursday evening.
Prince Philip’s Land Rover was towed away after yesterday’s crash which saw the car overturn and the windscreen smash.
Armed police were on hand as the replacement vehicle was transported by delivery truck to the Sandringham estate, where Prince Phillip is now recovering under the medical supervision.
While the duke escaped unharmed, the driver and one passenger in the Kia suffered cuts and a broken wrist as a result of the crash.
Norfolk Police said they would continue to investigate the incident and any appropriate action taken.