Man shares 'honour and privilege' of marching in Queen's funeral procession

Gareth Hunt, from Bradwell, was one of 16 prison officers selected to take part in the Queen's funeral procession marching behind the gun carriage. - Credit: supplied by Gareth Hunt

A prison officer has said he was "overwhelmed and honoured" to play a part in the Queen's funeral procession.

Gareth Hunt, from Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, joined thousands of military and services personnel to march behind the gun carriage carrying the Queen's coffin on Monday.

He said it was a privilege to have been one of only 16 from the entire prison service selected to take part in the state funeral.

Gareth Hunt was welcomed to London for the Queen's funeral by the Lord Chancellor, also Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis at the Ministry of Justice. - Credit: supplied by Gareth Hunt

"I will be talking about this for years to come," he said.

"There were so many highlights and in the back of my mind I kept thinking 'I am part of history'".

"This was a monumental event. I feel so honoured and privileged and proud.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the Mall during the Ceremonial Procession following her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

"It was just an incredible experience."

Mr Hunt, 61, who works at Norwich Prison, received a telephone call the day after the Queen died saying he had been selected to walk behind her coffin, having taken part in previous ceremonial events at the Cenotaph.

Gareth Hunt from Bradwell had time to view some of the many floral tributes laid out to Queen Elizabeth following her death, while he was in London to play a role in her funeral procession. - Credit: Gareth Hunt

He travelled to London on Wednesday (September 14) for overnight drills and training, including how to turn because "you can't just wander round the corner".

In the days before the funeral there were six full rehearsals, amid an atmosphere of duty, focus, and determination "to get on with the job".

On the day it was a 4.30am start, setting off from Wellington Barracks to Westminster Abbey.

Among the challenges was keeping to a slow march at 75 beats per minute with his arms by his side for around two hours, he said.

Gareth Hunt, from Bradwell, was one of 16 prison officers selected to take part in the Queen's funeral procession marching behind the gun carriage. - Credit: supplied by Gareth Hunt

But overall he was just in awe of being part of such an incredible ceremony that at times felt "surreal".

"I think a highlight would be seeing and hearing the enormous crowds cheering and clapping as we started off from Westminster Abbey, and to see the whole of the Royal family just 30 metres in front of me.

"It was also lovely to see William and Kate come to Pirbright Barracks to inspect us all on Friday afternoon."

The coffin procession heads down the Mall towards Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

Mr Hunt, who shares 13 children with his partner Ellie, said the whole family were thrilled and had recorded the funeral so he could watch it back when he returned home.

"I have had hundreds of messages of support," he added.

"I know when I get back and walk my dogs along Gorleston beach that it is going to be a long walk."