Investigations continue after fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth

Flashback to November last year, when forensics investigators combed the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Great Yarmouth a year ago remains under investigation.

The man in his 60s was arrested in connection with the death of Kelvin Adamson in South Market Road on November 7 2018.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "The inquiry is ongoing. A man in his 60s arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation."

Mr Adamson, 56, died as a result of a single stab wound.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were initially arrested.

No further action was taken against the woman and the man was released on bail in the days after the stabbing, and remains under investigation.

At the time neighbours described what happened in the harrowing aftermath of the attack as paramedics battled to save Mr Adamson on the pavement.

It is believed those involved knew each other and rented rooms in the same house.

At a pre-inquest review senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: "The death is still under review and is being investigated."

A post-mortem examination established Mr Adamson died as a result of a single stab wound at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston the day he was fatally injured.