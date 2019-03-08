Search

Advanced search

Investigations continue after fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:18 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 07 November 2019

Flashback to November last year, when forensics investigators combed the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Flashback to November last year, when forensics investigators combed the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Great Yarmouth a year ago remains under investigation.

The man in his 60s was arrested in connection with the death of Kelvin Adamson in South Market Road on November 7 2018.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "The inquiry is ongoing. A man in his 60s arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation."

Mr Adamson, 56, died as a result of a single stab wound.

You may also want to watch:

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were initially arrested.

No further action was taken against the woman and the man was released on bail in the days after the stabbing, and remains under investigation.

At the time neighbours described what happened in the harrowing aftermath of the attack as paramedics battled to save Mr Adamson on the pavement.

It is believed those involved knew each other and rented rooms in the same house.

At a pre-inquest review senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: "The death is still under review and is being investigated."

A post-mortem examination established Mr Adamson died as a result of a single stab wound at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston the day he was fatally injured.

Most Read

Cinema to reopen before Christmas following multi-million pound refurbishment

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema in time for Christmas. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police hunt for driver who hit nine-year-old girl

The red Citroen car which reportedly hit a nine-year-old girl in Middleton Road, Gorleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘It would give children something to do’ - Residents respond to plans for artificial football pitch

A rough map of the location of the proposed artificial pitch, clubhouse and carpark off the A47 in Brundall. Picture: Google Maps.

Town’s first escape room planned for former clothes shop

Great Yarmouth is in line to get its first escape room in Regent Road. Pictured - Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It will be sorely missed’ - Council approves plan to demolish greengrocers

A developer is planning to demolish Greenfields, a fruit and veg shop on Victoria Road in Gorleston, and replace it with three houses. Picture: Google Maps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema to reopen before Christmas following multi-million pound refurbishment

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema in time for Christmas. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police hunt for driver who hit nine-year-old girl

The red Citroen car which reportedly hit a nine-year-old girl in Middleton Road, Gorleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘It would give children something to do’ - Residents respond to plans for artificial football pitch

A rough map of the location of the proposed artificial pitch, clubhouse and carpark off the A47 in Brundall. Picture: Google Maps.

Town’s first escape room planned for former clothes shop

Great Yarmouth is in line to get its first escape room in Regent Road. Pictured - Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It will be sorely missed’ - Council approves plan to demolish greengrocers

A developer is planning to demolish Greenfields, a fruit and veg shop on Victoria Road in Gorleston, and replace it with three houses. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘A hard, horrible decision’ - roller skating rink to shut

Flashback: Ellen Siegert (8) and Harlee Wicks (7) from Yarmouth have both won British champion roller skating titles Picture: Nick Butcher

Investigations continue after fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth

Flashback to November last year, when forensics investigators combed the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Trial over death of boxer is abandoned

A health and safety trial in the death of Great Yarmouth boxer Kuba Moczyk, 22, has been abandoned Picture: Magdalena Moczyk.

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists