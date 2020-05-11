Police probe into green Waterways after second attack’s surprise culprit

As a crime scene the evidence was not quite as watertight as it first appeared.

When the lily pond at Great Yarmouth’s Venetian Waterways suddenly turned a lurid shade of green last week there was speculation as to the cause, and fingers were pointed in all directions.

Borough council experts rushed to the scene and after close examination it was deemed the work of “mindless” vandals.

So, at the weekend when the unwanted hue appeared in even greater quantities leeching across the nearby boating lake, the case seemed conclusive.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council issued a Facebook post saying it was aware that “another act of disappointing vandalism” had occurred at the Waterways on the seafront.

“Please be assured that we are investigating and the police have been informed,” it added.

However, people on social media rushing to tag the culprits as “scum” were still half right, as it has now been revealed it was algae at work.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environment committee, said: “Following the disappointing vandalism last week at the lily pond with what appeared to be a green synthetic dye, the lily pond has been drained, cleaned and is being refilled.

“While the fish and plants have fortunately survived, these mindless vandals temporarily marred a listed and much-loved parkland that has only recently been restored with help from the community.

“The incident also diverted council staff time and wasted taxpayers’ money at a time when council resources are focused on supporting the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We ask witnesses or those with any information about this incident to please contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the crime reference number 36/30251/20.

“I would like to think, with the help of the public who have been amazing during this lockdown, we can identify those responsible for this act of vandalism so the police can take appropriate action.

“While we initially suspected the boating lake has been similarly vandalised at the weekend, due to a bright green water discolouration, subsequent investigation and sampling has shown that was most likely a temporary algal bloom caused by the warm and sunny weather.”

