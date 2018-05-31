Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove

There’s nowhere like home - and that’s especially true if you live in a Norfolk seaside resort said to be among the most sought-after in Britain.

The 15th century moated castle at Caister

According to property website Rightmove Caister-on-sea, near Great Yarmouth, is among the country’s most in-demand seaside locations - and the only one in Norfolk that makes the list.

The village is famed for its proud lifeboating history which ‘never turns back’, its plethora of pubs, Marram-fringed beaches and impressive castle ruins boasting links with Shakespeare’s Falstaff.

Now it has claimed a top 10 ranking - edging in at number nine - in the list compiled by Rightmove based on analysis from mid-May to mid-June during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Rightmove compared the volumes of people inquiring about homes for sale with the number of available properties and the general size of seaside locations to work out which places were most in demand.

Caister's 49m tall water tower is a landmark that can be seen from miles around

The average price tag on a home in Caister is just under £219,000, with estate agents reporting increased demand for holiday homes over the past month and more families looking for a new lifestyle, Rightmove said.

Commenting on the findings Great Yarmouth estate agent Charles Bycroft said having an “on-sea” made it extra appealing to people.

“I am not surprised,” he said. “Caister is very popular. Forty years ago the Second Avenue area of the village a mile away from the village centre was less popular and people didn’t want to get in their cars and go to the shops.

“That has changed now.

Views of the coast from the top of Caister's landmark water tower.

“It is a large village, but it is still a village, and although Ormesby and Martham have good facilities they are not on the coast and it does not have the kiss-me-quick feel of Hemsby.”

He said holiday makers who had come to love the area and people wanting to “escape the rat race” were among those making a beeline for properties.

“The market is buoyant with lots of people looking,” he added.

Topping the list was Whitby in North Yorkshire, with northern seaside town Whitley Bay coming second.

Caister (looking north).

Three areas of Cornwall also made the top 10 - Padstow, Newquay and Bude.

Salcombe and Ilfracombe in Devon also made the list, as did Ayr and Troon in Scotland.

Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside said: “Having the chance to look out your window to a sea view is something many home hunters tell us is a dream of theirs.

Caister is a large residential village whose sandy beach makes it a popular choice with people looking to move

“This means that the properties that do offer this are able to charge a premium compared to those inland.”

He added: “Lockdown has changed what a number of home-hunters are now looking for from their next home, and while some are looking for more space or a bigger garden, others are now contemplating a move to the seaside.”

Here are the most in demand seaside locations and the average property asking price, according to Rightmove:

A sunny day on the beach at Caister.

1. Whitby, North Yorkshire, £213,053

2. Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, £263,078

3. Troon, Ayrshire, £165,386

4. Padstow, Cornwall, £497,051

5. Newquay, Cornwall, £275,101

6. Salcombe, Devon, £730,213

7. Ayr, Ayrshire, £149,746

8. Bude, Cornwall, £311,666

9. Caister-On-Sea, Norfolk, £217,827

10. Ilfracombe, Devon, £203,620