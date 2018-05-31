Protest vigil to be held after racially aggravated assault in town

Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

An anti-racism vigil is set to be held in Great Yarmouth after a man in his 50s was the victim of a racially aggravated assault.

On Monday, June 22, shortly after 6.30pm, a man was approached by a group up to four men who made racist remarks and pushed him. The victim was not injured.

The Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth division of Stand Up to Racism has now planned a “protest vigil” on Monday, June 29, and described the assault as “appalling.”

In a statement Stand Up to Racism said: “This is not something that can be lightly swept under the rug.

“BAME people in Yarmouth, and across the nation, should not have to live in a world where these kinds of things could happen to them.

“In a civilised world, there is zero room for such vile behaviour directed at individuals based on merely their race.”

The protest will be held in St George’s Park at 1pm on Monday, June 29, and “all who oppose racism and these cowardly racist assaults” are invited to join.

Kevin Wingfield, the secretary of the town’s anti-racist group, said: “We’re sending a signal to the people that the majority of people reject racism in our view.

“We believe people should organise against racism and stand up wherever they see it. We must challenge racism and show it isn’t acceptable.”

He said victims of racist attacks most likely felt alone in “a hostile environment”, and said people standing together in solidarity would be encouraging.

Norfolk police described one suspect as white, 5ft 9 tall, of muscular build, with short blonde hair and wearing a white tank top.

Another of the men in the group is described as white and having multi-coloured hair.

A third man is described as white, with a bald head and of muscular build.

Anyone with information about the attack on June 22 has been urged by Norfolk police to contact PC Nathan Tuck at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.