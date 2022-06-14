Village pub defibrillator used after man suffers medical emergency
- Credit: Google Maps
A defibrillator in a village pub was activated for use after a man suffered a medical emergency.
Emergency services were sent to Bradwell, near Gorleston, on the night of Thursday, June 9.
The incident saw the Heart 2 Heart-supplied defibrillator housed outside the Sun Inn activated.
The man, who was not in the pub, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 6.05pm on Thursday, June 9 to a medical emergency on Church Lane in Bradwell.
"Two ambulances, a senior paramedic in a support vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.
"An adult man was transported to the James Paget Hospital for treatment."
Jayne Biggs, who runs the Heart 2 Heart defibrillator charity, said in a Facebook post: "My thoughts are with the people concerned and I hope it made a difference and gave someone a chance."
Most Read
- 1 Enjoy afternoon sea or fish and chips al fresco after pub's garden revamp
- 2 Two Norfolk homes feature on BBC property show
- 3 Survey work to be conducted at Great Yarmouth A47 roundabout
- 4 'Modern' two-bed flat with river views for sale in 'up and coming' town
- 5 Great Yarmouth green land clearing was inconsiderate, says wildlife charity
- 6 Brother's superhero challenge in memory of Norfolk businessman
- 7 Bid for new 'street hubs' to replace phone kiosks in Yarmouth
- 8 Baby joy for woman who lost more than six stone to become a mum
- 9 Harbour, Yare, or Kevin? Public name suggestions flood in for new bridge
- 10 Satellites being used to protect wreck site from looters
On Thursday, June 23 Mrs Biggs is holding a pub quiz at the Mariners Compass pub in Gorleston to raise money for a defibrillator there.
For more information search Heart 2 Heart Norfolk on Facebook.