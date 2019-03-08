Search

Starlings Transport & Storage Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Starlings Transport & Storage Ltd of The Wall Engineering Estate, Cromer Road, North Walsham NR28 0NB is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 15 goods vehicles and 15 trailers at Trafalgar Pipe Yard, Paddys Loke, The Eurocentre, North River Road, Great Yarmouth NR30 1TE. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

