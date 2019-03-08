Search

Man charged after incident drew riot vans to residential street

PUBLISHED: 17:40 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 18 September 2019

There was a large police presence in Anson Road at around 10pm on Tuesday September 17 Picture: Google Maps

A man accused of being abusive to a resident during an incident which drew police vans to an urban street has been charged by officers.

John Hurrell, 31, of Stafford Road, Great Yarmouth will appear at Yarmouth Magistrate's Court on October 2 charged with threatening behaviour.

It follows an incident which unfolded at around 10pm on Tuesday September 17 amid reports a man was being abusive to a resident in Anson Road.

Hurrell was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and questioned before being charged.

Video footage seen by this newspaper shows multiple police vehicles including two vans at the scene and a small crowd of onlookers.

