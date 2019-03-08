Search

'I was silly': Former publican could face jail over threats to estranged wife's ex-partner

PUBLISHED: 07:06 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:06 31 October 2019

Constantinos Mantilaris appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court to face charge of harassment

A former publican has been banned from two locations and warned he could face jail for harassing and threatening his estranged wife's ex-partner.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday (October 30) that Constantinos Mantilaris was "angry and annoyed" over the relationship involving a regular at the Norada Pub in Potter Heigham where he lived and worked.

The 47-year-old admitted a string of charges relating to harassment, but took issue with some of the details in his victim's account.

Coren Gook, for the prosecution, read a statement from the victim which said he became involved with Mantilaris's wife after the couple split up.

He said Mantilaris had accepted it at first but had then come to his place of work making threats including saying that the last person he had had trouble with had been pinned to a table and set on fire.

His victim then said he had slapped him on the back of the head and said "he was going to see me, which I took as a threat."

He also said he had turned up at the home the couple shared, and had gone to his parents' house banging on the door and dumping his belongings on the doorstep.

Mantilaris, representing himself, admitted charges of common assault, causing harassment, alarm or distress, sending a threatening text message and harassment without violence.

The incidents all took place in April.

However, he said: "I do not agree with half of what he said. I was silly. What I did, I did.

"Any man would have done the same in the circumstances. I did not use my fists, I did not draw blood," he added.

Chairman of the bench Chris Bowles said there was a possibility the offences may have crossed the custody threshold.

The case was put off for reports and sentencing on December 11.

Meanwhile Mantilaris was banned from Cess Road in Marthan and the High Street, Stalham.

