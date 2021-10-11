Families invited to pick pumpkins at countryside theme park
- Credit: Pettits Animal Adventure Park
Families and children are invited to pick Halloween pumpkins at an animal theme park in Norfolk over the half term holiday.
Pettits Animal Adventure Park in Reedham is getting ready to celebrate its fourth annual half term Halloween special, which will include new theatre shows and free pumpkin picking.
Children aged between two and 10 will be able to pick one free pumpkin from Pettits' patch and take them to a provided carving service, turning the vegetables into jack-o-lanterns ready for trick or treats.
The park, contains several child-friendly rollercoasters, fairground rides and a railway which circles the park.
Pettits also houses racoons, meerkats, wallabies, alpacas and a variety of snakes.
You may also want to watch:
Also covered by the cost of admission is two stage shows a day held in the covered theatre with entertainment provided by Ranger Jake and the park mascot, Maxi Mouse.
Early booking is advised and can be purchased from the Pettits website.
Most Read
- 1 Recruitment firms struggling to fill posts in Great Yarmouth
- 2 'She was a fighter': Hundreds pay tribute to Emma, 20
- 3 Teens aged 15 and 16 arrested after man stabbed in park robbery
- 4 Letters inform households of bin collection changes
- 5 £4.6m market relocation delayed over supply snag
- 6 People urged to join day of action over dualling for A47
- 7 Leisure centre shake-up sees charitable trust leave two sites
- 8 'Roads will clog up in the northern villages' : Fears over 665 homes bid
- 9 Great Yarmouth firm celebrates £500,000 investment package
- 10 Man fears being 'crippled for life' after seafront hate attack