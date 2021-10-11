News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Families invited to pick pumpkins at countryside theme park

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:09 PM October 11, 2021   
Last year's pumpkin patch at Pettits Animal Adventure Park.

Last year's pumpkin patch at Pettits Animal Adventure Park. - Credit: Pettits Animal Adventure Park

Families and children are invited to pick Halloween pumpkins at an animal theme park in Norfolk over the half term holiday.

Pettits Animal Adventure Park in Reedham is getting ready to celebrate its fourth annual half term Halloween special, which will include new theatre shows and free pumpkin picking.

Last year's pumpkin patch at Pettits Animal Adventure Park.

Last year's pumpkin patch at Pettits Animal Adventure Park. - Credit: Pettits Animal Adventure Park

Children aged between two and 10 will be able to pick one free pumpkin from Pettits' patch and take them to a provided carving service, turning the vegetables into jack-o-lanterns ready for trick or treats.

The park, contains several child-friendly rollercoasters, fairground rides and a railway which circles the park.

Last year's pumpkin patch at Pettits Animal Adventure Park.

Last year's pumpkin patch at Pettits Animal Adventure Park. - Credit: Pettits Animal Adventure Park

Pettits also houses racoons, meerkats, wallabies, alpacas and a variety of snakes.

You may also want to watch:

Also covered by the cost of admission is two stage shows a day held in the covered theatre with entertainment provided by Ranger Jake and the park mascot, Maxi Mouse.

Early booking is advised and can be purchased from the Pettits website.

Last year's pumpkin patch at Pettits Animal Adventure Park.

Last year's pumpkin patch at Pettits Animal Adventure Park. - Credit: Pettits Animal Adventure Park

Most Read

  1. 1 Recruitment firms struggling to fill posts in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 'She was a fighter': Hundreds pay tribute to Emma, 20
  3. 3 Teens aged 15 and 16 arrested after man stabbed in park robbery
  1. 4 Letters inform households of bin collection changes
  2. 5 £4.6m market relocation delayed over supply snag
  3. 6 People urged to join day of action over dualling for A47
  4. 7 Leisure centre shake-up sees charitable trust leave two sites
  5. 8 'Roads will clog up in the northern villages' : Fears over 665 homes bid
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth firm celebrates £500,000 investment package
  7. 10 Man fears being 'crippled for life' after seafront hate attack
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aaron Bowers the Tramway pub Gorleston

Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
west caister homes

665 homes bid submitted for coastal village

Anthony Carroll

person
Blackbird Close bid to turn land into private garden

'Squatter' couple's planning bid to use patch of land as private garden

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Former Norfolk Police officer George Ince who has been jailed after admitting indecent images offences.

Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon