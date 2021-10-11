Families invited to pick pumpkins at countryside theme park

Published: 3:09 PM October 11, 2021

Families and children are invited to pick Halloween pumpkins at an animal theme park in Norfolk over the half term holiday.

Pettits Animal Adventure Park in Reedham is getting ready to celebrate its fourth annual half term Halloween special, which will include new theatre shows and free pumpkin picking.

Last year's pumpkin patch at Pettits Animal Adventure Park. - Credit: Pettits Animal Adventure Park

Children aged between two and 10 will be able to pick one free pumpkin from Pettits' patch and take them to a provided carving service, turning the vegetables into jack-o-lanterns ready for trick or treats.

The park, contains several child-friendly rollercoasters, fairground rides and a railway which circles the park.

Pettits also houses racoons, meerkats, wallabies, alpacas and a variety of snakes.

Also covered by the cost of admission is two stage shows a day held in the covered theatre with entertainment provided by Ranger Jake and the park mascot, Maxi Mouse.

Early booking is advised and can be purchased from the Pettits website.