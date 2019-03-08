Traditional Punch and Judy back on the beach after 30 years

Punch and Judy is returning to the sands at Gorleston Picture: Daniel Hanton Daniel Hanton

The traditional Punch and Judy show - complete with a string of sausages, crocodiles, and policeman - is returning to the sands at Gorleston after 30 years.

Puppeteer Daniel Hanton is setting up his stripy booth on the beach next to the yacht pond, recreating colourful scenes of yesteryear.

The performance will be a traditional show featuring all the characters more familiar to greying grandparents than today's young audience.

Mr Hanton hopes it will be the first of around ten show dates throughout the summer featuring up to three performances a day and the noisy participation of a shrieking crowd.

Friday's debut is the culmination of a long-held dream for the 36-year-old who has wanted to bring his own show to the resort after seeing it performed there himself as a child.

He is staging two shows at 12pm and 2pm.

The cost is £1 per person and includes a free, paper cut-out to encourage children to get creative and stage their own dramas.

Mr Hanton, an education host at Great Yarmouth's SeaLife Centre, said: "Hopefully I will be there around ten times, and possibly more if I can fit them in.

"I am really looking forward to it and have had lots of positive comments so far from business owners down there and people on social media.

"It is a beach that is a local beach rather than a tourist beach and it would be lovely to see the locals down there.

"It is the traditional show but at the end I am going to mention about keeping our beach clean and there will be a bit of pre-show magic.

"I am hoping to be there Tuesday too, but it is all weather dependent.

"If its going to be miserable people don't go to the beach so there's no point in me going either."

Under the terms of his licence Mr Hanton can perform as many times as he likes from his spot near the yacht pond and parade of shops.

He added that artist John Applegate, well known for his vibrant canvases showing Punch and Judy at Gorleston decades ago, was keen to paint his show in action too.

"It has been really good and really positive," he added. "Which is what we all need."