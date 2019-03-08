Search

Advanced search

Pushchair, clothes, and make-up among haul stolen from family home

PUBLISHED: 15:14 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 08 October 2019

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Roslyn Road which saw a pushchair among items taken Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Roslyn Road which saw a pushchair among items taken Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Burglars stole jewellery, cash, a pushchair, make-up and clothing after breaking into a home in Gorleston.

The property, in Roslyn Road, Gorleston, was broken into between 3.15pm on Sunday September 29 and 11.55am on Wednesday October 2.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Dan Bowen at Great Yarmouth CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

Related articles

Most Read

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Looking back on magical memories at Great Yarmouth’s Marina Centre

Yarmouth marina centre xmas pool party 1986

Flood warnings remain in place across Norfolk and Waveney

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Driver crashed into traffic island on A47 after falling asleep at wheel

The roundabout on the A47 at the junction with William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture Google.

Most Read

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Looking back on magical memories at Great Yarmouth’s Marina Centre

Yarmouth marina centre xmas pool party 1986

Flood warnings remain in place across Norfolk and Waveney

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Driver crashed into traffic island on A47 after falling asleep at wheel

The roundabout on the A47 at the junction with William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture Google.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s a big celebration’ - Best of Norfolk hospital celebrated at glitzy awards bash

Ward of the Year Acute Cardiac Unit James Paget University Hospital Awards Oct 2019 Photo: James Paget Univeristy Hospital Trust

Woman’s call for flooding fix after ‘torrent’ of water rushes into home

Amanda's partner outside their door attempting to stem the flow. Picture: Amanda Burke

Pushchair, clothes, and make-up among haul stolen from family home

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Roslyn Road which saw a pushchair among items taken Picture: Google Maps

Michael Portillo discovers Great Yarmouth’s Venetian Waterways for new BBC series

Michael Portillo pulled into Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake to film a segment for his new railway show Picture: GYBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists