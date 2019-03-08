Pushchair, clothes, and make-up among haul stolen from family home

Burglars stole jewellery, cash, a pushchair, make-up and clothing after breaking into a home in Gorleston.

The property, in Roslyn Road, Gorleston, was broken into between 3.15pm on Sunday September 29 and 11.55am on Wednesday October 2.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Dan Bowen at Great Yarmouth CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111