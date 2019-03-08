See inside new flats taking shape in former quayside bank

Lloyds Bank in Great Yarmouth is being refurbished by a London property developer who hopes to attract a national restaurant/coffee shop chain to the ground floor Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A London property developer is putting the finishing touches to seven flats inside a once grand former bank on Great Yarmouth's historic quay.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the kitchen areas in the new apartments in the old Lloyds Bank building in Hall Quay Picture: Liz Coates One of the kitchen areas in the new apartments in the old Lloyds Bank building in Hall Quay Picture: Liz Coates

Aman Gatarquzai said he had blown the budget on the kind of quality refurbishment the building deserves.

The 37-year-old is keen to attract a national restaurant chain or coffee shop to the ground floor which is being stripped out ready for new tenants.

Having bought the building cheap three years ago he had spent more than he wanted on the refurbishment but was pleased with the results.

"I had not ever heard of Great Yarmouth before," he said.

Offices have been converted into apartments commanding wide riverside views along Hall Quay Picture: Liz Coates Offices have been converted into apartments commanding wide riverside views along Hall Quay Picture: Liz Coates

"I live in London and had never been to the town. I just googled it and thought it looked like a nice area and suddenly I was the only one left bidding.

"I liked the front of it, that is why I bought it.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a great building so I thought it was worth it to spend a bit more money and do the flats to a good standard. It is a very attractive area with lots of listed buildings."

Property developer Aman Gatarqzai says he has created the kind of quality flats the former Lloyds Bank building deserves Picture: Liz Coates Property developer Aman Gatarqzai says he has created the kind of quality flats the former Lloyds Bank building deserves Picture: Liz Coates

MORE: What happened to the old bank buildings at Great Yarmouth's Hall Quay?

On the downside he said he had struggled to find reliable workers and had to bring people up from the capital he could count on.

"You cannot get really good, skilled, reliable workers," he added.

"That's the trouble in Great Yarmouth - to get someone to work."

Under plans to revitalise the quayside - once the town's busy banking and civic quarter - Great Yarmouth Borough Council is looking to create a vibrant restaurant hub with boutique hotels and newly landscaped gardens.

The vision depends on the third river crossing and taking traffic away from congested Haven Bridge allowing for a more pedestrian-friendly layout cutting the conflict between people and cars.

Period features like this 16th century fireplace are still in place at historic Lloyds Bank in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates Period features like this 16th century fireplace are still in place at historic Lloyds Bank in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Mr Gatarquazai said he was heartened by the council's plans for the area which could see the former banking floor at Lloyds reinvented as an eaterie or coffee shop.

"If they pedestrianise this front area that would be very good. Maybe some big restaurant or coffee chain would take it. It is a very attractive area."

The Grade II listed building became empty in 2014 when Lloyds closed two of its branches to create a new "super bank" in the Market Place.