Queen's mural in Great Yarmouth restored after vandalism

The mural of the Queen has been restored in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Reprezent Project

A mural of the Queen which was vandalised at Great Yarmouth station has been restored to its former glory.

The mural which featured Her Majesty alongside a picture of the train that brought her to the town in 1985 had been painted in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

But vandals had damaged the artwork and defaced the mural earlier this week.

The Queen's mural has been vandalised at Great Yarmouth Vaxuhall Station - Credit: Reprezent Project

Ruben Cruz, founder and chairman of Reprezent Project, admitted he was pleased to have been able to fix the mural quickly.

He said: "Our team worked very hard in cleaning with the appropriate chemical products on the same night that we discovered the vandalism.

"It was great that we were able to resolve the main issues within a few hours, because the scariest thing for us was that people might think that was part of the original mural."

Ruben Cruz, founder and chairman of the Reprezent Project - Credit: Reprezent Project

Mr Cruz said there was still "some damage" to the left eye and eyebrow so the artist, Gnasher, will visit the train station to repair the artwork.

"For the time being it is okay and from far away people won't even notice," he added.

"But I must say a big thank you to Paulo Cruz and Maria Almeida who worked hard to clean the surface."