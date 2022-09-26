Sadness as Queen mural vandalised again

The image of the young Queen at Vauxhall Station has been defaced numerous times since it was installed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. - Credit: Reprezent Project

The arts' organisation behind a mural celebrating the Queen has spoken of its sadness after it was defaced for a 7th time.

Reprezent commissioned the work by renowned graffiti artist Gnasher on Vauxhall Station in Great Yarmouth to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

It marks the Queen's visit to the town in 1985 and the 140th anniversary of the town hall.

Lyrics from the Sex Pistols' punk anthem have been sprayed over the union flag. The 'God Save the Queen' script has been allowed to remain in the hope it will satisfy vandals and prevent another attack. - Credit: Reprezent Project

Ruben Cruz, project founder, said the vandalism made him sad and tired.

"I never wanted to believe it would happen," he said.

"But we knew there would be mixed feelings about it.

"In other places they are only now doing murals for the Queen.

"The artist is very well known and we are very pleased to have one of his works in our town.

"It is amazing and just unique. It is one of the most beautiful pieces of the Queen around England."

Ruben Cruz says Reprezent cannot keep repairing a mural of the Queen which has suffered multiple vandal attacks. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The image of the Queen as a young woman was defaced with red spray paint last week. On Saturday night words from the Sex Pistols' once-banned punk anthem were sprayed over the flag.

The images have been cleaned but some of the words proclaiming "God save the Queen' remain in the hope they will deter any repeat attacks, now so numerous he was losing count but likely "six or seven".

Mr Cruz said he understood not everyone supported the monarchy, and that he would be happy to work with the culprit to help them express their feelings in their own work.

In the longer term, however, a question mark hung over the future of the mural.

Having cost £5,000 and involved many volunteer hours the project had little budget for constant repairs.

Covering it with a plastic screen was also beyond their pocket.

Several options were being considered including repainting the mural inside the station, changing elements of it, or replacing it with something else.

The act has been reported to the police as a hate crime.

"We thought it was just kids and they were going to stop," he said.

"Now we have had to report it to the police.

"It is not a joke anymore , it's a hate crime.

"For them it takes five minutes, for us it is hours and hours of work."

Because Reprezent was community-based it was not asking individuals for money, Mr Cruz said.

But it was reaching out to the business community for help, which it hoped would create a sense of public ownership.