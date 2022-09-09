When the Queen came to Great Yarmouth in 1985

The Queen in Great Yarmouth in 1985 - Credit: Archant

Thousands of people lined the streets of Great Yarmouth when the Queen and Prince Philip visited the town in August 1985.

The royal couple started their tour of the town at Great Yarmouth Town Hall, where a red carpet was laid out for them.

In the hall 250 school children sang for the Queen, who then appeared on the building's balcony to wave to well-wishers.

The Queen and Prince Philip then went to South Quay to see the River Yare.

The Queen and Prince Philip at South Quay - Credit: Archant

While they were there sailors on a replica of the Golden Hind waved to the royal couple from its masts.

The Queen and Prince Philip then walked through the market place and chatted to traders.

Large crowds turned out to see the Queen - Credit: Archant

The royal couple then headed to the Fishermen's Hospital, where they met members of the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and Caister lifeboat teams who acted as a guard of honour.

The Queen and Prince Philip then went onto visit Lowestoft.

King Charles III had visited the town in 2012.

