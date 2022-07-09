In pictures: Queen's baton relay journeys through Norfolk

On Saturday, the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay passed through Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk played a proud part in the countdown to the Commonwealth Games on Saturday,

On day six of the Queen's Commonwealth Baton's tour of England which started on July 4 it set off from King's Lynn on its travels via Great Yarmouth and Bury St Edmunds, finishing in Cambridge.

In Yarmouth it was met by an enthusiastic flag-waving crowd at the Waterway's Island cafe, a brass band adding to the festival atmosphere.

Town mayor Graham Plant, dressed in his civic robes, officially welcomed the baton and said it was a proud day for Yarmouth.

He said: "It is a great honour shared by only one other place in Norfolk."

Although it was only making a short journey along the Golden Mile its message would be heard all across the borough, he said.

The baton's route took in a number of seafront attractions and included a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

It started the Yarmouth leg at the Waterways with gold medal winning Paralympian Jordan Catchpole from Beccles, before hopping into a landau and arriving at Joyland and its famous snails.

It also travelled past the seafront's new water and leisure centre which is due to open next month, which Mr Plant said could help to hone the sporting skills of future Commonwealth competitors.

The baton's seafront trip ended at the giant observation wheel where it was taken by road to its next stop of Bury St Edmunds.

As well as showcasing all Great Yarmouth had to offer Mr Plant said it was a chance to share the inspiring stories of those handed the honour of carrying the baton.

Among them was Olympic shot-putter Sophie McKinna who is competing in the games being staged in Birmingham from July 28.

Melissa Ross, who is living with an inoperable brain tumour, was due to do the honours for the final stretch but ended up doing the last two after one person dropped out.

The 30-year-old who was with her partner Lee and daughter Millie, aged nine, said the extra challenge made it harder still but she was happy to have taken it on.

She was nominated for the honour by Brain Tumour Research. "I was a bit shocked," she said. "I do not see myself as anyone special. It felt a real privilege."

She was one of eight baton bearers chosen for their dedication and hard work in a range of spheres from sport to teaching and fundraising.

The baton's journey began in October visiting 72 countries on its countdown to the games.

On Saturday, the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay passed through Great Yarmouth. Deputy mayor, Penny Carpenter, mayor Graham Plant, Melissa Ross, Mayoress Lorraine Plant and cllr Carl Smith. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme



