Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit on Golden Mile
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
A day of jubilee celebrations in Great Yarmouth has culminated tonight with the lighting of a seafront beacon to mark the Queen's 70 years as monarch.
Hundreds of people gathered on the Golden Mile for a night of live music ahead of the lighting of the beacon as part of a nation-wide event.
Borough mayor Graham Plant lit the beacon at Anchor Gardens at 9.45pm at the end of a short ceremony which saw a special platinum jubilee song played on the bagpipes by Nick Mobbs.
Mr Plant paid tribute to the Queen's service to the country.
Bugler Peter Clifford also played a tribute to the Queen.
The lighting of the beacon was followed by a fireworks display.
The night saw the Empire venue host a jubilee party as part of its four-day celebrations.
Tomorrow jubilee celebrations continue in the town with a civic jubilee service at the Minster led by the Rev Simon Ward from 10.30am.
