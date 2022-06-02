Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit on Golden Mile

The beacon is lit on Great Yarmouth seafront - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A day of jubilee celebrations in Great Yarmouth has culminated tonight with the lighting of a seafront beacon to mark the Queen's 70 years as monarch.

Hundreds of people gathered on the Golden Mile for a night of live music ahead of the lighting of the beacon as part of a nation-wide event.

Borough mayor Graham Plant lit the beacon at Anchor Gardens at 9.45pm at the end of a short ceremony which saw a special platinum jubilee song played on the bagpipes by Nick Mobbs.

Nick Mobbs plays the special jubilee tune on the bagpipes - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Mr Plant paid tribute to the Queen's service to the country.

Crowds gather for the lighting of the beacon - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Bugler Peter Clifford also played a tribute to the Queen.

The lighting of the beacon was followed by a fireworks display.

The night saw the Empire venue host a jubilee party as part of its four-day celebrations.

Tomorrow jubilee celebrations continue in the town with a civic jubilee service at the Minster led by the Rev Simon Ward from 10.30am.

Union Jack flags were on show - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Jack Jay introduced the beacon lighting ceremony - Credit: Anthony Carroll

