Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit on Golden Mile

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:20 PM June 2, 2022
The beacon is lit on Great Yarmouth seafront

The beacon is lit on Great Yarmouth seafront - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A day of jubilee celebrations in Great Yarmouth has culminated tonight with the lighting of a seafront beacon to mark the Queen's 70 years as monarch.

Hundreds of people gathered on the Golden Mile for a night of live music ahead of the lighting of the beacon as part of a nation-wide event.

Borough mayor Graham Plant lit the beacon at Anchor Gardens at 9.45pm at the end of a short ceremony which saw a special platinum jubilee song played on the bagpipes by Nick Mobbs.

Nick Mobbs plays the special jubilee tune on the bagpipes

Nick Mobbs plays the special jubilee tune on the bagpipes - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Mr Plant paid tribute to the Queen's service to the country.

Crowds gather for the lighting of the beacon

Crowds gather for the lighting of the beacon - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Bugler Peter Clifford also played a tribute to the Queen.

The lighting of the beacon was followed by a fireworks display.

The night saw the Empire venue host a jubilee party as part of its four-day celebrations.

Tomorrow jubilee celebrations continue in the town with a civic jubilee service at the Minster led by the Rev Simon Ward from 10.30am.

Union Jack flags were on show

Union Jack flags were on show - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Jack Jay introduced the beacon lighting ceremony

Jack Jay introduced the beacon lighting ceremony - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Free to attend, no tickets required.


