Royal pageant master's global idea for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Bruno Peek next to his unique Jubilee Globe, which is made of silver, gold, diamonds and platinum - marking all four of the Queen's jubilees. - Credit: TMS Media

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner and Gorleston's very own pageant master has created a unique beacon marking the Queen's reign.

For three years, Bruno Peek has been organising the Queen's Jubilee Beacons event which will see more than 2,220 beacons lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK overseas territories, and the Commonwealth.

For the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Mr Peek has created a special Commonwealth of Nations Globe.

Made of silver, gold, diamonds and platinum - representing all four of the Queen's jubilees - the globe will be used in the lighting of the principal beacon at Buckingham Palace at the start of the Jubilee celebrations on June 2.

The Commonwealth of Nations Globe will be used in the lighting of the principal beacon at Buckingham Palace on June 2 - Credit: TMS Media

The Commonwealth of Nations Globe is on display for members of the public to see in the White Tower, Tower of London, until the Platinum Jubilee weekend on June 2.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons is the first worldwide community event of the Platinum Jubilee weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.