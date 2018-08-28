Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

A new vibrant bar which specialises in cocktails and encourages people to express themselves will open in Norfolk on Friday.

Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth hopes to establish itself as the go to place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

It replaces the popular bar Tipplers on Saxon Road.

The bar hopes to create a safe place which is open for everyone to “be themselves”.

Located just a stones throw away from the town’s main party scene, owner Adam Bromwich believes it is situated in the “ideal” location for keen clubbers wanting to start their night in style.

He said: “We want to be a venue which people come to and feel safe at. We welcome everyone and we hope people feel they can be themselves here.

“It is so important people can express themselves and that is the kind of atmosphere we are trying to create.”

The bar will be open from 4pm on Friday and visitors will be treated to “extravagant cocktails” and a live performance from Great Yarmouth singing starlet Neil Francis at 8pm.

Queenz Bar has a glitzy podium people can dance the night away on, a special VIP room and a vast array of alcoholic drinks for customers to enjoy.

Cocktails including sex on the beach and strawberry mojito are available for £6 each or two for £10.

Mr Bromwich bought the building at the end of August and began work on his project in September.

He says he has made a “substantial investment” into the bar.

“I am really excited to see what people think of it because I have done a lot of work to the building,” he said.

Mr Bromwich also owns The Marine pub in Great Yarmouth but said he wanted to take on a new challenge.

He said: “I just wanted to create something that was a bit different. We will have lots of entertainment and I hope everyone will enjoy coming here. “There will be no stigmas.”

The bar will be open from 4pm until late on weekdays and 12pm until late on weekends.

Customers can have their picture taken in the Queenz’s selfie board to be in with a chance of winning a night of free jäger bombs.

Every week the bar’s Facebook and Instagram page will post a picture of the lucky winners.