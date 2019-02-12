Search

Marina Centre decision to come under scrutiny at full council tonight

PUBLISHED: 16:16 19 February 2019

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

The decision to demolish the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile will fall under the spotlight tonight.

Former councillor Lee Sutton is asking how far equality issues were taken into account and whether councillors had proper training to handle some aspects of the process.

His question is being put to members of the full council which meets tonight (Tuesday) at the town hall at 7pm.

He wants the council to explain how discrimination and equality of opportunity issues were taken into account particularly in regard to the indoor bowls and disabled access to the pool.

The council unveiled its vision for a new attraction on the site at the end of last year.

Tonight’s meeting will also look at a recommendation to increase fees for two-day market traders whose charges were halved last year in a bid to encourage new permanent stall-holders.

The political groups will also come to a decision over this year’s budget and a proposal to increase council tax by £5 a year for a Band D property.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Tent and cordon erected at UEA lake as dive teams continue search for missing student

